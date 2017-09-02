Report: Broncos Expected To 'Zero In' On Brock Osweiler

You read that headline right. Brock Osweiler was released by the Cleveland Browns and once he officially becomes available, the most plugged in beat writer in Denver says the Broncos will have interest.

Talked to 2 player sources who said they expect Broncos to zero in on Osweiler once he's officially available. Kudos to Elway. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) September 2, 2017

Klis does stipulate "player sources" but they would know better than Klis. They're in the building.

Osweiler was drafted in the second round of the 2012 to be the future franchise quarterback of the Denver Broncos. However, Osweiler spent the vast majority of his four years in Denver as Peyton Manning's backup, nary seeing the field — until 2015.

Manning went down with a plantar fascia injury in Week 10, and Osweiler went on to start seven games going 5-2. In Week 17, with the AFC's No. 1 seed on the line, Osweiler was benched in favor of Manning, after the Broncos offense turned the ball over five times to the Chargers. Denver went on to win under Manning's leadership.

That was the fateful decision that would ultimately lead to Osweiler's departure. Following Denver's Super Bowl 50 championship, Osweiler hit the open waters of unrestricted free agency.

GM John Elway worked to re-sign Osweiler to a long-term deal, but Osweiler instead chose to sign with Houston, who offered a few million more guaranteed dollars. But it wasn't about the money. Osweiler was bitter that he had been benched for a five-time NFL MVP.

Elway then drafted Paxton Lynch in the first round, and traded for Mark Sanchez. Trevor Siemian would end up winning the quarterback job, starting 14 games in 2016.

Osweiler went on to start for his new team but found himself in conflict with head coach Bill O'Brien. The Texans won the AFC South and a playoff game under Osweiler, but the antipathy between Osweiler and Houston's head coach could not be resolved. It didn't help that Osweiler struggled to learn and acclimate to O'Brien's offense througout the 2016 season.

In an unprecedented move, Houston traded Brock Osweiler, a second round pick, and a sixth-rounder to Cleveland in exchange for a compensatory fourth round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft. In essence, Cleveland was willing to take a chance on Osweiler, while paying $16 million for a second round pick.

Osweiler started as the first-team quarterback when Cleveland's offseason program began. By the time the preseason was over, Osweiler had been supplanted by rookie second-rounder DeShone Kizer. It didn't make sense to keep Osweiler, despite his massive salary. Cleveland moved on.

That takes care of the timeline. The Broncos are in a unique position today, with backup Paxton Lynch injured and unable to play for the next couple of weeks. We expected the Broncos to keep undrafted rookie Kyle Sloter around short term to backup Trevor Siemian, but Denver waived Sloter on Saturday.

The Broncos do need a viable backup. They'd prefer it to be a veteran. Osweiler played in Mike McCoy's system as a rookie, but many have doubts, including yours truly, that he would flourish in the system.

If the Broncos end up signing Brock Osweiler, it would be a sick kind of football karma. John Elway could end up getting Osweiler for pennies on the dollar for what he was willing to pay him as a free agent in 2016. As Klis points out, a veteran-minimum salary of $775,000 would offset the $16 million the Browns still have to pay Osweiler. Small consolation.

However, if it happens, don't expect the fanbase to welcome Osweiler back with open arms. I wouldn't expect the locker room to be too excited about the notion either.

UPDATE: The beat writers are reporting as if Osweiler-to-Denver is a foregone conclusion.

