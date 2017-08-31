Report: Browns searching for wide receiver

The Cleveland Browns are perusing the trade market in search of a wide receiver according to Bleacher Report's Matt Miller.

The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly made wide receiver Jermaine Kearse available. Kearse, 27, had 41 receptions for 511 yards and a touchdown last season. There have also been conflicting reports on Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry. Landry, 24, had 94 receptions for 1,136 yards and four touchdowns a year ago.

The Los Angeles Chargers are also shopping wide receiver Dontrelle Inman.

As cuts approach, many teams are looking to deal WR depth. One notable: #Chargers have had trade talks about Dontrelle Inman, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2017

Inman, 28, had 58 catches for 810 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Cleveland has Corey Coleman and Kenny Britt at the wide receiver position. However, depth has a lack of experience and has produced little this preseason.

Executive Vice President of Football Operations Sashi Brown has made eight trades involving players since taking over in 2016. The Browns have 13 draft choices currently in the 2018 NFL Draft.