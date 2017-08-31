Report: Browns searching for wide receiver
Cleveland's in the market for a wide receiver.
The Cleveland Browns are perusing the trade market in search of a wide receiver according to Bleacher Report's Matt Miller.
The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly made wide receiver Jermaine Kearse available. Kearse, 27, had 41 receptions for 511 yards and a touchdown last season. There have also been conflicting reports on Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry. Landry, 24, had 94 receptions for 1,136 yards and four touchdowns a year ago.
The Los Angeles Chargers are also shopping wide receiver Dontrelle Inman.
As cuts approach, many teams are looking to deal WR depth. One notable: #Chargers have had trade talks about Dontrelle Inman, per sources.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2017
Inman, 28, had 58 catches for 810 yards and four touchdowns last season.
Cleveland has Corey Coleman and Kenny Britt at the wide receiver position. However, depth has a lack of experience and has produced little this preseason.
Executive Vice President of Football Operations Sashi Brown has made eight trades involving players since taking over in 2016. The Browns have 13 draft choices currently in the 2018 NFL Draft.
-
Lewis: Burfict has changed style of play
The Bengals coach thinks his hard-hitting linebacker doesn't deserve his bad rap
-
NFL Draft: 10 breakout candidates
Who's the next Carson Wentz or Corey Davis? Here are 10 under-the-radar candidates
-
'Real chance' Zeke suspension reduced
The Cowboys star could see his suspension reduced by multiple games, according to a report
-
NFL exec doesn't think Kap 'can play'
Is Kaepernick being blackballed by NFL teams? Some execs insist it's just not true, according...
-
Joe Haden signs with Steelers for $27M
It didn't take long for Haden to find a new team after being shown the door in Cleveland
-
Jameis Winston hands out advice to Kizer
Winston, who started from Week 1 as a rookie, knows exactly what Kizer is up against
Add a Comment