Report: Bryan Bulaga sprains ankle, out for rest of preseason

Bryan Bulaga suffered an ankle injury during practice on Wednesday and, and now we know how bad the injury is.

Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Bulaga suffered a sprained ankle and will miss the remainder of the preseason. Once the regular season begins, his ankle will be re-evaluated.

“This isn’t something that I’m too worried about,” Bulaga said, although the way he said the word “too” it could have a few too many O's in it.

“It’s not something that I’m overly concerned about as of right now. Obviously, it sucks, it doesn’t feel great today, probably won’t feel great tomorrow, probably won’t feel great the next day, but I’m pretty sure I should be able to bounce back from it and get my body ready to go for the opener. That’s the goal, at least.”

The Packers have kicked off the preseason which means the regular season is right around the corner. Make sure you’re in the loop – take five seconds to Sign up for our FREE Packers newsletter now!

Injuries have been an issue for Bulaga throughout his career. In 2012, Bulaga missed the last seven games of the year due to a hip injury. In 2013, the Iowa alum was placed on injured reserve for tearing his ACL and did not play at all that year. And in 2015, Bulaga had an ankle injury and missed four games.

Bulaga is coming off one of his best seasons as he played in every game for the first time since his rookie season. With Bulaga out, second-year tackle Kyle Muphy is expected to take his place.

Be sure to follow Brian Jones on Twitter: @BrianJones247