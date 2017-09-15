Report: Colts name Jacoby Brissett Week 2 starter

Jacoby Brissett's time is now.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Indianapolis Colts are going with Brissett as their Week 2 starter against the Arizona Cardinals over Week 1 starter Scott Tolzien.

In Indy's 46-9 loss the the Rams, Tolzien, who was filling in for the injured Andrew Luck, completed just 9 of his 18 passes for 128 yards and two interceptions. Brissett came in with just six practices under his belt with the Colts and went 2 for 3 for 51 yards and led to the team on it's only touchdown drive of the afternoon.

Brissett was acquired by the the Colts from the Patriots in a cutdown day trade that saw wide receiver Phillip Dorsett find his way to Foxboro.

On Sunday, he'll get a chance to prove he can be a capable starter in the NFL.

