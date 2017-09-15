Report: Colts name Jacoby Brissett Week 2 starter
Colts name Jacoby Brissett Week 2 starter vs. Cardinals.
Jacoby Brissett's time is now.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Indianapolis Colts are going with Brissett as their Week 2 starter against the Arizona Cardinals over Week 1 starter Scott Tolzien.
In Indy's 46-9 loss the the Rams, Tolzien, who was filling in for the injured Andrew Luck, completed just 9 of his 18 passes for 128 yards and two interceptions. Brissett came in with just six practices under his belt with the Colts and went 2 for 3 for 51 yards and led to the team on it's only touchdown drive of the afternoon.
The New England Patriots will head down to New Orleans to bounce back from their Week 1 loss. Take a second to sign up for our FREE Patriots newsletter!
Brissett was acquired by the the Colts from the Patriots in a cutdown day trade that saw wide receiver Phillip Dorsett find his way to Foxboro.
On Sunday, he'll get a chance to prove he can be a capable starter in the NFL.
For more Patriots news, follow Tyler Sullivan on Twitter: @TylerSully
-
How to watch, stream Packers-Falcons
Get ready for a rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game on Sunday night
-
How to watch, stream Cowboys-Broncos
Both teams picked up wins in primetime games in Week 1, but now Dak and the Cowboys head to...
-
NFL asks for Zeke ruling by Sept. 26
The league filed an appeal on the Elliott lawsuit
-
How to watch, stream Eagles-Chiefs
The Chiefs shocked the NFL by scoring 42 on the Patriots in Week 1. Can the offense do it...
-
How to watch, stream Vikings-Steelers
Two potential Super Bowl contenders square off after very different Week 1 performances
-
Week 2 picks, Fantasy, schedule, stream
Everything you need to know for Week 2 of the 2017 NFL season is here
Add a Comment