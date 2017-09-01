Report: Cyrus Jones suffers torn ACL, partially torn meniscus

Cyrus Jones' season is over.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the New England Patriots cornerback and return man has a torn ACL and a partially torn meniscus ending his chances of playing in the 2017 season.

Jones suffered the injury in the first half of Thursday's preseason finale against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium when he he was streaking up the sideline in coverage. His knee bucked, he went to the ground and was later sent to the locker room and did not return.

This injury lives up to the reported fear that New England had upon Jones suffering it and a reported MRI that he was set to have Friday morning appears to have confirmed their suspicions.

Now, New England will have to look for a new returner as they are less than a week away from the NFL opener next Thursday night in Foxboro.

