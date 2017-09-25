Report: Darren Sproles suffers broken arm, out indefinitely

Darren Sproles will be out a while for the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Sproles suffered a broken arm in Sunday's 27-24 win over the New York Giants. He will be out indefinitely.

Sproles injured his arm on a running play in the second quarter, landing awkwardly on the play. He finished with three carries for 11 yards in the game.

Sproles is expected to land on injured reserve, given the severity of the injury.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson will have a further update on Sproles' injury Monday.

