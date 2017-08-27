Report: DeShone Kizer to be named starting quarterback

DeShone Kizer is expected to be announced the Week One starter Sunday according to Mary Kay Cabot.

The quarterback started Saturday's preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In that outing, he completed 6-of-18 passes for 93 yards and an interception. Kevin Hogan and Cody Kessler also received reps at the position. Brock Osweiler did not.

"He did some good things. I thought he moved the team, made some plays. I think our surrounding cast has to continue to help me. Gotta catch that ball down there which I think would've led to hopefully a score. He made a play outside of the pocket with Corey.

I thought he did some really good things. I feel comfortable with him. I thought he handled things really well. His eyes were good. The conversations we had were what you want with your quarterback...We will keep coaching him up."

The regular season opens Sep. 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The No. 52 overall selection completed 212-of-361 passes for 2,925 yards, 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season for Notre Dame. He also had 129 carries for 472 yards and eight touchdowns.