Report: Dion Lewis drawing trade interest around NFL
New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis drawing trade interest around the NFL.
Dion Lewis is catching the eye of some NFL teams.
According to Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald, multiple teams have reached out to the New England Patriots as recently as last week to check in on the availability of the running back.
Howe emphasizes that the Patriots are not shopping Lewis and it's other teams making the call in hopes to acquire him.
The New England Patriots are back and ready to defend their Super Bowl title! Take a second to sign up for our FREE Patriots newsletter!
So far New England hasn't jumped into trade conversations, but given the team's depth at running back with Mike Gillislee, Rex Burkhead and James White, Lewis could be looked at as an expendable, luxury piece as the October 31 trade deadline gets closer.
New England also has preseason standout D.J. Foster as another running back currently on their practice squad.
Lewis enters 2017 after having a 2016 season where he rushed for 283 yards and caught 17 passes for 94 yards in limited action coming off an ACL tear in the previous season.
Against the Chiefs in the opener last Thursday, he rushed twice for 9 yards.
For more Patriots news, follow Tyler Sullivan on Twitter: @TylerSully
-
Schwartz trying to 'usurp' Pederson?
Philadelphia's defensive coordinator is vocal, but there are conflicting reports of his st...
-
Steelers sign Tuitt to six-year deal
Tuitt is just one of the Steelers' many stars in their defensive front
-
Week 1 picks, Fantasy, schedule, stream
Everything you need to get ready for Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season is here
-
Steelers' plan for Kizer: Hit him often
Sounds like the rookie QB will be in for a rough Sunday unless his offensive line can step...
-
Jags claim Pryor after his Browns fight
The former first-round pick is onto his third team this year
-
Report: Jaylon Smith to start Week 1
Smith missed all of last season with a serious knee injury
Add a Comment