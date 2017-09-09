Report: Dion Lewis drawing trade interest around NFL

Dion Lewis is catching the eye of some NFL teams.

According to Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald, multiple teams have reached out to the New England Patriots as recently as last week to check in on the availability of the running back.

Howe emphasizes that the Patriots are not shopping Lewis and it's other teams making the call in hopes to acquire him.

The New England Patriots are back and ready to defend their Super Bowl title! Take a second to sign up for our FREE Patriots newsletter!

So far New England hasn't jumped into trade conversations, but given the team's depth at running back with Mike Gillislee, Rex Burkhead and James White, Lewis could be looked at as an expendable, luxury piece as the October 31 trade deadline gets closer.

New England also has preseason standout D.J. Foster as another running back currently on their practice squad.

Lewis enters 2017 after having a 2016 season where he rushed for 283 yards and caught 17 passes for 94 yards in limited action coming off an ACL tear in the previous season.

Against the Chiefs in the opener last Thursday, he rushed twice for 9 yards.

For more Patriots news, follow Tyler Sullivan on Twitter: @TylerSully