Report: Donald Penn, Raiders closing in on contract extension

Donald Penn is getting close to receiving his new payday from the Raiders.

When left tackle Donald Penn ended his holdout before the Oakland Raiders third preseason game, he did so because the front office had reportedly told him a new deal would get done.

Now, as NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports, the Raiders are getting extremely close to sticking to their word, as the two sides are closing in on a two-year contract extension.

Fans had been awaiting this news, as it helps secure the Raiders offensive line for another season or two at a minimum. Penn is certainly deserving of the extension and expected pay raise, after being one of the best left tackles in the game last season.

We'll keep you updated when the deal is completely finalized, but it's expected to be a solid payday for Penn.

