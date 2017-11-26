Report: Eli Apple nearly walked out on Giants after getting ripped in film session
After heavy criticism from coaches and teammates, the former first-rounder almost left the team
It has been a rough year for New York Giants cornerbacks.
There was Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, who left the team facility after the G-Men fell to 0-5 and was promptly suspended. There was Janoris Jenkins, who earned an "indefinite" suspension of his own after violating team rules during New York's slide to 1-6.
And now there's Eli Apple.
As the Giants rest up before fighting to avoid their 10th loss of the 2017 season in Week 13, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports that the former first-round draft pick, an Opening Day starter on the outside, threatened to walk out on the Giants after a heated film session.
Apple, 22, missed the Giants' last two games as he tended to a family matter, missing most of the team's practices leading up to New York's Week 10 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. But Schwartz suggests the former starter's demotion may also have stemmed from Apple's reaction to internal criticism, particularly film-room analysis of the corner's performance during the Giants' earlier loss to the San Francisco 49ers -- reaction that included the second-year man nearly walking out of the team facility.
What Ben McAdoo described as a "brutally honest'' film review Nov. 15, three days after the horrific 31-21 loss to the previously winless 49ers, turned into a difficult session for Apple. He was critiqued more vociferously than any other player, a source with knowledge of the situation told The Post, and he did not handle it well at all.
Teammates lit into Apple for his lack of effort on these plays and he was so taken aback that on two separate occasions, he threatened to walk out of the team facility. He had a discussion with McAdoo, ultimately decided to stay in the building and participated in practice that afternoon.
