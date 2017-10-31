Report: Ezekiel Elliott's attorneys to file emergency motion; suspension still on

When U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla denied Ezekiel Elliott's request for a preliminary injunction Monday night, she enabled the NFL to enforce its six-game suspension on the Dallas Cowboys running back, who was alleged to have violated the league's personal conduct policy.

Elliott's legal fight, however, is not over, as NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that "Elliott's attorneys have filed for a stay in district court" and "say they'll file an emergency motion" for an appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in yet another attempt to block the suspension from occurring.

"In other words," Pelissero explained, the "suspension [is] back on, unless they can once again hold it off."

Back to square one.

After Judge Failla's ruling Monday, the next step, as CBS Sports' Jared Dubin explained, was likely an NFL Players Association appeal to the Second Circuit, which "counts the Tom Brady appeal as controlling precedent."

In the meantime, Elliott, who was accused of domestic violence and initially suspended in August, is slated to miss the Cowboys' next six games. He is tentatively eligible to return to the field in Week 15, when Dallas is scheduled to play the Oakland Raiders.