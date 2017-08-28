Report: Gareon Conley expected to be ready for Week 1

The Oakland Raiders have had to play a very long waiting game when it comes to rookie cornerback Gareon Conley's health.

While Conley has been dealing with a shin injury, his status for Week 1 was seeming up in the air. Until now, at least.

As NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported, Conley is now expected to be ready for the team's Week 1 opener against the Tennessee Titans.

One PUP curiosity is #Raiders 1st-round CB Gareon Conley: Source said OAK expects him to be ready — and play — Week 1. Will practice soon. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 28, 2017

It's also great news that he's expected to be practicing soon, but the most important part is certainly that he's ready for Week 1. It seems as if the much-anticipated debut of Conley is on the horizon.