Report: Gary Kubiak surprisingly won't become the Broncos' next offensive coordinator

When the Broncos hired Vic Fangio to be their next head coach earlier this week, it was widely assumed that Gary Kubiak would become the team's offensive coordinator. With Fangio running the defense and Kubiak calling the shots on offense, the Broncos' new coaching staff appeared to be in place.

It turns out, though, Kubiak will not be joining Fangio's staff. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, due to differing opinions on staffing and offensive philosophy, Kubiak will not be the Broncos' next offensive coordinator.

Assistant shocker: Gary Kubiak will not be Denver’s offensive coordinator, league sources tell ESPN.



After lengthy discussions, Denver and Kubiak had different ideas on staffing and offensive philosophies. Both sides going in different directions. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2019

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Kubiak, who coached the Broncos from 2015-16, wanted to bring back familiar faces on the coaching staff, but the Broncos wanted "to move things forward on offense." According to The Monday Morning Quarterback's Albert Breer, Kubiak is still under contract with the Broncos on the personnel side of things. Earlier this hiring season, the Broncos prohibited the Falcons and Bengals from speaking with Kubiak about their offensive coordinator openings, according to Schefter. At the time, Schefter reported that the Broncos wanted Kubiak to work with their next coach and that Kubiak wanted to remain in Denver.

The Broncos ended up picking Fangio, who is coming off wildly successful runs as the Bears and 49ers defensive coordinator, and it certainly sounded like Fangio was open to the idea of Kubiak as his offensive coordinator.

"If Gary is interested, then I'm interested," Fangio said at his introductory press conference on Thursday, per The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala‏.

So, what's next? Good question.

The Broncos wanted to interview 49ers quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello to be their next offensive coordinator, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Scangarello, along with Kyle Shanahan, coached up Nick Mullens in Jimmy Garoppolo's place this past season. But the 49ers have blocked the Broncos' request to interview him.

The #49ers have now decided to deny Denver’s request to speak to Scangarello. https://t.co/kFv4aUUdYc — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 12, 2019

The Broncos will also try to lure Mike Munchak away from the Steelers to be their offensive line coach, according to Rapoport. But the Steelers, according to Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network, will try to keep him.

Sources: The #Broncos have notified the #Steelers of their intention to speak with respected OL coach Mike Munchak, whose contract is up. He has been in talks with Denver about a deal there. He impressed those in Denver in their HC search. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2019 As @RapSheet first reported, the Broncos have indeed notified the Steelers that they want to bring in Mike Munchak as their O-line coach. Munchak's contract expired so they don't need to request permission (the Steelers probably wouldn't have shot that down real quick). — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 11, 2019 I’ve been told the #Steelers are doing everything they can to keep the beloved and outstanding Mike Munchak. We’ll see if it’s enough. https://t.co/dOBT0DcXUY — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) January 11, 2019

Munchak was reportedly battling Fangio for the head coaching job before the Broncos picked Fangio. Now, there's a chance the Broncos will get both of their finalists on one staff, which would be a huge get. Munchak is regarded as one of the league's best offensive line coaches. This past season, the Steelers' offensive line ranked fourth in pass blocking and 15th in run blocking while the Broncos' offensive line ranked 11th in pass blocking and sixth in run blocking, according to Football Outsiders.

Clearly, things are in flux for the Broncos on the offensive side of the ball. The good news is that they've already secured one of the league's top defensive coaches in Fangio, who should be able to get the absolute best out of Von Miller and Bradley Chubb.

