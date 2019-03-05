Report: Giants unlikely to franchise tag Landon Collins, believe $11 million tag is too pricey

Good thing Landon Collins already cleared out his locker. It's beginning to look increasingly likely that he won't be returning to the Giants.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Kimberly Jones, the Giants are unlikely to place the franchise tag on Collins before Tuesday's deadline, which means Collins is now expected to hit free agency. NFL Network reported that the Giants "love" Collins, but believe the tag number is too pricey. The tag number for a safety in 2019 is $11,150,000.

As recently as a few weeks ago, this wasn't at all expected. The Giants are a bad football team in need of good, young players. Collins is 25 and he's a good safety, having earned First Team All-Pro honors back in 2016 after a 100-tackle, five-interception, 13-passes-defended, and four-sack season. In his career, he's played in 59 of 64 possible games, averaging roughly 80 tackles, two interceptions, and eight passes defended per season.

But Collins likely isn't surprised. Two weeks ago, ESPN's Josina Anderson reported that Collins "cleaned out his locker" because he didn't expect to be with the Giants for much longer. When Anderson's report was initially refuted by others, Collins took to Twitter to clarify that he took everything he needed from his locker.

The stuff in that locker that I have left I do not need💯 — LANDON COLLINS (@TheHumble_21) February 20, 2019

If he does hit free agency, he'll be one of the best players available on the market given his resume and just as importantly, his age. Whoever signs him won't just be getting a quality player. They'll be getting a quality player still in his prime.

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco ranked Collins eighth on his list of free agents. No defensive back placed higher than him. With Jadeveon Clowney, DeMarcus Lawrence, Frank Clark, Grady Jarrett, and Dee Ford all getting franchise tagged on Monday, and Brandon Graham signing an extension last week, Collins is suddenly the second-best available free agent on Prisco's list behind only Trey Flowers as of Monday night.