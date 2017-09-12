Report: Green Bay Packers release DL Ricky Jean Francois

Ricky Jean-Francois is no longer a member of the Green Bay Packers.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Packers have released the veteran defensive lineman. The move was likely made to make room for Geronimo Allison who was suspended for last week's game.

Jean Francois was signed by the Packers back in March to add depth to the defensive line. However, he only played six snaps in the Packers 17-9 win over the Seattle Seahawks this past Sunday.

Jean Francois spent the last two seasons with the Washington Redskins. Last year, he played in all 16 games with seven starts and recorded 32 tackles and 1.5 sacks. The LSU alum was originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the seventh round in 2009. He played for the 49ers for four seasons before playing for the Indianapolis Colts from 2013-2014.

With the release of Jean Francois, the Packers now have five defensive linemen on the active roster.

