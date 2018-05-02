Report: Jon Gruden has 'consolidated power,' effectively becoming Raiders GM, CEO

Anyone who saw Mark Davis giddily reintroduce Jon Gruden to the Oakland Raiders on an unprecedented $100-million contract in January could have guessed that Gruden would be given equally unprecedented power as head coach.

Davis, the owner of the Raiders, had reportedly been seeking to lure Gruden out of the broadcast booth for six years, meaning he'd been eyeing an upgrade to his staff while employing three other head coaches.

This suggests the #Raiders owner was pursuing Jon Gruden while three other men were employed as his head coach from 2012-2017. https://t.co/ESOG3regYn — Cody Benjamin (@CodyJBenjamin) January 5, 2018

And yet, four months into his second stint running the show in Oakland, Gruden is apparently surprising some within the organization because of the "scope and speed" of his front-office takeover. That's according to Mike Freeman, who reported for Bleacher Report on Wednesday that the former "Monday Night Football" color commentator has already "consolidated power" and "effectively replaced" Reggie McKenzie as the Raiders' "general manager, CEO and just about everything else."

Again, a 10-year, $100-million contract was probably always going to dictate a quick ascension for Gruden, especially since Davis had to spend more than a half-decade recruiting the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach to return to the sidelines.

"Just by virtue of that deal, we knew he would have a strong, far-reaching say," Freeman noted.

Looking for a hot new NFL podcast that's your home for NFL coverage? Look no further. The Pick 6 Podcast with Will Brinson has you covered each day with new episodes around 30 minutes each. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play.

The Raiders' own offseason has also made it clear that Gruden, who openly declared his intention to "throw the game back to 1998," is heading personnel decisions, what with Oakland prioritizing quite a few aging veterans for Gruden's first year back in the silver and black.

But Freeman's report suggests that, with Gruden just months removed from telling the media he and McKenzie would use "team effort" to construct the team, the coach is already calling all the shots for the 2018 Raiders. McKenzie, for what it's worth, has been the team's GM since his arrival in January 2012.

"In just a few short months, Jon Gruden has joined Bill Belichick as one of the NFL's most powerful head coaches," Freeman wrote.