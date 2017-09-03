Report: Kyle Peko will sign to Broncos' active roster

Kyle Peko wasn't unemployed for long.

The second-year defensive tackle, released yesterday as part of final cuts, will sign to the Broncos' active roster after linebacker Shane Ray is placed on injured reserve Sunday, according to Mike Klis of 9News.

Peko all but confirmed the news on his Twitter account.

God is so good! ???? excited to be apart of the Denver broncos! #Year2 #DejaVu — Kyle_TheCreator (@kyle_peko65) September 3, 2017

Peko, 24, spent much of his rookie campaign on Denver's practice squad. He appeared in one regular season game, notching two tackles. He missed all of training camp and the preseason this year with a broken bone in his foot.

Now healthy, Peko will likely be the direct backup to his cousin and new Broncos starting nose man Domata Peko, especially while Zach Kerr (knee) remains sidelined.

Ray, meanwhile, will be shelved on IR as his recovery from wrist surgery hasn't gone as fast as anticipated. He's slated to return for the Broncos' Monday Night Football matchup against the Chiefs on Oct. 30.