Report: Lynch out for a few weeks; Broncos exploring QB options

Paxton Lynch is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks after suffering a right (throwing) shoulder sprain in Saturday's preseason win over the Packers, according to reports.

Lynch will avoid surgery on the shoulder, as "rest and recovery is really what is needed," says NFL Network's James Palmer.

But with only Trevor Siemian and Kyle Sloter left on the roster, the Broncos are now exploring their options, which could include signing a free agent or trading for a signal-caller.

Lynch went down in the second half against the Packers after being hit low and behind on a sack. He underwent an MRI Sunday that revealed a sprain, but no major structural damage. X-rays also came back negative.

"It’s a minor injury as we know now," coach Vance Joseph said after the game. "Moving forward if it’s something different we can discuss that."

As Siemian's slated to sit in Thursday's preseason finale, the Broncos may have to add a QB as a placeholder prior to the regular season.

