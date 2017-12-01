Report: Man files lawsuit against Fletcher Cox over alleged seduction of his wife
A North Carolina man is filing a lawsuit against the 26-year-old Cox as a result of 'alienation of affection'
Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox is being sued for allegedly encroaching on another man's marriage.
According to the Charlotte Observer, Cox has been accused of seducing a North Carolina man's wife and ruining their marriage, leading to substantial emotional distress. In the state of North Carolina, a person can sue for "alienation of affection" in civil court.
The plaintiff, Joshua Jeffords, says that his formerly-happy marriage began to fall apart once he learned that the 26-year-old Cox was communicating with his wife via text messages and Snapchat. Jeffords claims that Cox and his wife had sexually-charged conversations -- including at least two text messages from Cox allegedly saying he wanted to get the woman pregnant. Jeffords also claims that the 6-foot-4, 310-pound defensive tackle sent at least one photo of his penis to the married woman.
Jeffords' wife sent messages to Cox calling him "boo" and saying she was "loving everything you have to say" and "I really like you ...," "We'd make some damn beautiful babies" and "I want to get to know you babe. I know we are compatible sexually ..." according to the lawsuit.
...
He says Cox met and seduced his wife when she was on a work trip to Pennsylvania in April. After confronting his wife about the affair, Jeffords says in the lawsuit that his wife visited Pennsylvania multiple times and moved there on Oct. 28 after putting her belongings in a storage unit.
Jeffords reportedly checked himself into a mental health facility to be treated for "substantial emotional distress" after discovering the extramarital activity involving Cox. He's seeking at least $50,000 in damages.
Cox has yet to respond to the lawsuit.
-
Dez gives kid shoes, warms up in socks
Dez took the shoes right off his feet and then went about his business
-
Week 13 NFL betting predictions, teaser
Adam Silverstein is on a 14-7 run and gives his best NFL teasers for Week 13
-
Refs concerned no suspension for pusher
Jackson shoved an official during the Michael Crabtree-Aqib Talib brawl
-
Tom Brady reacts to Eli Manning benching
It doesn't sound like Tom Brady was too surprised to see Eli Manning benched
-
Packers going after Bennett's bonus
The Packers cut Bennett after he began pondering retirement earlier this season
-
Browns 2018 draft needs, fits, picks
With their 2017 season basically over, it's time for Browns fans to turn their attention to...
Add a Comment