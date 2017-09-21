Report: Marcell Dareus not expected to play vs. Broncos

The Broncos -- specifically, their offensive line -- could catch a huge break in Week 3.

Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News reports Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus is not expected to suit up against Denver on Sunday. Dareus suffered an ankle injury in last week's loss to the Panthers and didn't practice Wednesday.

Bills coach Sean McDermott conceded that he's worried about the two-time Pro Bowl defender, who remains in a walking boot.

“It’s a sprain, that’s what we know today," said McDermott. "I am concerned, but it’s day-to-day at this point. We have to make sure we have a contingency plan in place.”

That contingency plan, per the Democrat & Chronicle, would thrust second-year man Adolphus Washington into a starting role -- an advantage for the Broncos' league-best rushing attack.

“The No. 1 rushing offense in the NFL, so this is going to test us,” said Washington. “We have to be able to step up to the challenge and stop them, too.”

Down starting left tackle Garett Bolles (ankle), the Broncos likely will employ a run-heavy approach at New Era Field, so as to keep quarterback Trevor Siemian out of harm's way.

This is especially important with right tackle Menelik Watson struggling and facing "probably the best front-seven that we've seen all year, including the preseason," according to Broncos coach Vance Joseph.

"It’s going to be a true challenge for us," he said Wednesday. "Right now, they’re ranked what, third in the league? Only allowing 264 yards a game. That’s big time. They’re top-10 in run and pass defense right now. It’s a real defense that we’re facing. It’s going to be a real challenge to block the front. If we can do that, we can have some success.”

