Report: Melvin Ingram fined $24,309 for hit on Trevor Siemian

As expected, the NFL has decided to punish Melvin Ingram.

Per Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post, the Los Angeles Chargers' outside linebacker was fined $24,309 for his cheap-shot hit on Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian during last Monday's game.

The infraction occurred in the fourth quarter when Ingram launched head-first into the neck area of Siemian, drawing a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty.

@dmac1043 How many games will the NFL suspend Chargers Melvin Ingram for this cheap shot? pic.twitter.com/U11NQKizYw — David Reeb (@DavidReeb) September 12, 2017

This isn't the first such fine for Ingram, who in 2012 was docked more than $15,000 for lowering the crown of his helmet into the chin of Saints QB Drew Brees.

It was eerily similar to his hit on Siemian.

The Broncos beat the Chargers, 24-21.

