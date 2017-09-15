Report: Melvin Ingram fined $24,309 for hit on Trevor Siemian

The infraction occurred when Ingram launched head-first into the neck area of Siemian.

As expected, the NFL has decided to punish Melvin Ingram.

Per Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post, the Los Angeles Chargers' outside linebacker was fined $24,309 for his cheap-shot hit on Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian during last Monday's game.

The infraction occurred in the fourth quarter when Ingram launched head-first into the neck area of Siemian, drawing a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty.

This isn't the first such fine for Ingram, who in 2012 was docked more than $15,000 for lowering the crown of his helmet into the chin of Saints QB Drew Brees.

It was eerily similar to his hit on Siemian.

The Broncos beat the Chargers, 24-21.

