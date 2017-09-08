Report: NFL doubles back, suspends Josh Brown for six games

It's not a joke by any stretch of the imagination, but feel free to laugh.

On the day the Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott will hear the verdict from a Texas federal judge on a request for a temporary restraining order against the NFL for what it calls a "league-orchestrated conspiracy" to heap a six-game suspension onto the star running back, the NFL is doing all it can to look anything but impartial.

That includes furthering the suspension of former New York Giants kicker Josh Brown, who initially served only a one-game suspension after repeatedly admitting to physically assaulting his wife. According to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, the NFL has doubled back and banned Brown for an additional six games -- a ban now matching that of Elliott.

Brown initially served his one-game penalty at the beginning of the 2016 season, and has yet to find a new NFL home after being released by the Giants in October. It's likely, much like former running back Ray Rice, he'll never again set foot on a professional football field (making this new ruling a moot, fruitless gesture); but the NFL will argue they're simply (finally) doing the right thing in this case.

And that their choice to re-visit the clearly egregious initial ruling on Brown has nothing to do with the current legal war betwixt themselves and Elliott, despite timing they would deem nothing more than coincidental.

If you believe that, there's a bridge in Brooklyn up for sale on Craigslist.

