Report: NFL has no update on Josh Gordon

Josh Gordon is expected to leave an in-patient rehabilitation facility on Sep. 21 according to Mary Kay Cabot.

Soon thereafter, he should apply for reinstatement to the NFL. From that point, the timeline for a potential reinstatement is determined by Commissioner Roger Goodell. At this time, the league does not have an update on Gordon's status.

“We do not have an update," the league revealed in a statement to Pro Football Talk.

In August, during a fan forum with Browns fans, Goodell said that the the wide receiver's reinstatement 'is not under active consideration.'

On January 25, 2015, Gordon was suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL's drug and alcohol policy. On July 25, 2016, the NFL announced the wide receiver would be reinstated after serving a four game suspension. Before he could make his long awaited debut, he voluntarily entered an in-patient rehabilitation facility. He returned to the league's suspended list. Commissioner Roger Goodell denied his latest attempt for reinstatement on May 11.

Gordon, who is now 26 years old, has recorded 161 receptions for 2,754 yards and 14 touchdowns in his career. The Baylor product was a second round choice in the 2012 NFL Supplemental Draft. Of a potential 80 regular season games since he entered the league, he has played in just 35.

If he accrues a full season in 2017, he is scheduled to become a restricted free agent next off-season. Gordon is technically still fulfilling a four year deal worth $5,341,648 that he signed after being drafted. His money has been deferred since he was suspended indefinitely.