Report: NFL puts ref on administrative leave after he was accused of calling Jerry Hughes a 'b----'

Shortly after the Bills dropped a heartbreaker to the Dolphins on Sunday, defensive end Jerry Hughes confronted an official in the tunnel connecting the locker rooms to the field and accused him of calling him a "b----." Two days later, the official Hughes confronted has been placed on administrative leave as the NFL reviews the incident, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The official is umpire Roy Ellison, who has faced similar accusations during his lengthy career. In 2013, the NFL suspended him one game without pay for allegedly making a "profane and derogatory" comment to Redskins left tackle Trent Williams. Pro Football Talk reported that Ellison, a full-time employee, had been previously issued a warning about using abusive language with players.

The video of Hughes' confrontation emerged immediately after the Bills' 21-17 loss to the Dolphins. It happened as Hughes made his way off the field, but before he made it inside the locker room.

"You called me a b----," Hughes can be heard shouting in the video as someone pulls him away. "I'll catch you. Trust me, I'll catch you. I'll catch you. Guarantee it."

When he spoke with reporters not long after, Hughes avoided talking about the incident altogether and said that he was upset because of the outcome of the game.

"Who was angry? I was angry?" he said. "I mean, I lost the game so I'm supposed to be angry. We just played our butts off for four quarters and we came six inches short of winning the football game. So, I think a lot of Buffalo Bills fans are probably upset right now. I mean, that's just the nature of playing sports. Someone is going to win and someone is going to lose."

"Who did? I did? I did what? ... What did I say? If I did go up to the official, what did I say?" he said in response to the next question about the incident. "OK, I'd love to see the video."

When asked specifically about it Hughes repeatedly says "I'd love to see the video." #Bills pic.twitter.com/2IdNoKzy2W — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) December 2, 2018

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Hughes will not be suspended for his role in the incident after the game.