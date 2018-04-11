Report: NFL teams don't expect Giants to trade Odell Beckham before or during draft

The next couple weeks are supposed to be a dead period for NFL news with the bulk of free agency over and the NFL Draft still two weeks ago, but the New York Giants and their star receiver, Odell Beckham Jr., have been doing their best to keep the excitement alive as trade rumors swirl with Beckham seeking a new contract. On Wednesday, more news regarding Beckham's future with the Giants emerged, but for once, it's not the kind of news that'll add excitement to the offseason -- unless you're a Giants fan.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that teams around the league no longer expect the Giants to trade Beckham before or during the draft.

Teams around the league no longer believe the Giants are going to be trading WR Odell Beckham before or during upcoming NFL draft, per sources. This represents a change in thinking of teams that once thought there was a real chance the Giants would trade Beckham. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 11, 2018

And so, that might just end most of the trade hoopla surrounding Beckham. While there's always a chance someone makes an offer the Giants can't refuse -- they were reportedly seeking at least two first-round picks -- the more-likely scenario sees the Giants and Beckham trying to patch up their situation.

From ESPN's story:

The situation has been trending toward him staying with the Giants, and a big step in the process was Beckham showing up for the start of Monday's voluntary workouts. The Giants wanted to see that he was committed to the new regime and get an up-close and personal look at the ankle he fractured in Week 5 of last season.

But that doesn't mean the drama will end there. Beckham, 25, reportedly wants to be paid at least $20 million per season and will reportedly hold out until he signs a new deal. As CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora wrote, "The odds of him playing out this year on the fifth-year option figure of $8.5M are bleak. Or, I should say, the odds of him reporting for work in Week 1 are beyond slim under that scenario." Every so often, it seems like there's one contract standoff that drags up to or into the regular season -- from Duane Brown last season to Kam Chancellor in 2015. It just so happens that this year's standoff might involve one of the game's best receivers.

Since entering the NFL in 2014, Beckham ranks eighth in receptions (313), seventh in receiving yards (4,424), and second in receiving touchdowns (38) even though he's missed 17 regular season games in that span. On a per game basis, he ranks third in receiving yards in that span, according to Pro Football Reference. But Beckham's career has been filled with drama -- from the controversial boat trip before the playoffs to his urinating dog celebration to his ugly incidents with Josh Norman -- which the Giants will probably factor into the contract negotiations.

Don't expect the Giants to simply give into Beckham's demands and don't expect Beckham to cave immediately. In other words, this could still get ugly even if the Giants are no longer looking to move him.