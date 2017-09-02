Report: Panthers showing interest in T.J. Ward
Carolina is positioning itself to make a move for T.J. Ward.
The Carolina Panthers made a surprising move, keeping only three safeties on their initially-released 53-man roster on Saturday.
But there's clearly a reason why: Carolina wants to pick up a safety from somewhere else.
It appears former Pro Bowl safety and recently cut Broncos defender T.J. Ward is at the top of that list. Ward and the Panthers have already had contact, per Steve Reed of the Associated Press.
The addition of Ward would be an interesting one, and a major upgrade over projected backups LJ McCray and Dezmen Southward, both of whom were cut on Saturday.
Ward is a physical safety who excels at playing near the line of scrimmage. His addition to a safety group that already includes veterans Kurt Coleman and Mike Adams would be a difference-maker.
The former Broncos and Browns defender had 87 tackles, one sack and an interception last season for Denver.
