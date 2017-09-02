Report: Panthers trade WR Kaelin Clay to Bills for Kevon Seymour
Carolina trades the speedy wide receiver to Buffalo.
An odd cut-down day continues for the Carolina Panthers.
After it was announced speedy wide receiver Kaelin Clay had made Carolina's 53-man roster, the Panthers turned around and traded him away to the Buffalo Bills in return for cornerback Kevon Seymour, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Seymour played 15 games and started three with 22 tackles for the Bills last season.
Clay was the sixth receiver on Carolina's roster after Kelvin Benjamin, Devin Funchess, Russell Shepard, Curtis Samuel and Damiere Byrd until the trade.
