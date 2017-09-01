Report: Patriots fear Cyrus Jones has season-ending knee injury

Cyrus Jones' season is at risk of being lost.

With about nine minutes to go in the first half of the New England Patriots' final exhibition game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium, Jones' right knee seemed to buckle on a deep throw, was sent to the locker room and later ruled out for the game.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the team fears that the second-year corner out of Alabama suffered a potential season ending injury and will have an MRI on Friday morning.

Here's the play where he suffered the injury.

Oh no. Cyrus Jones' leg gives out and he is down. Another non-contact injury for the #Patriots #NYGvsNE pic.twitter.com/a2szNLgVYH — Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) September 1, 2017

The New England Patriots are back and ready to defend their Super Bowl title! Take a second to sign up for our FREE Patriots newsletter!

Jones was the Patriots top pick in the 2016 NFL Draft taking him in the second round out of Alabama. His rookie year was an up and down affair as he battled inconsistencies, but heading into 2017 was looked at as a prime candidate for a return role.

If Jones injury is season-ending, this would make three Patriots this preseason to go down for the year with a knee injury.

For more Patriots news, follow Tyler Sullivan on Twitter: @TylerSully