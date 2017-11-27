Report: Patriots' Nate Ebner expected to miss rest of season with knee injury
The special teams star was injured after rushing 14 yards on a fake punt
New England Patriots safety and special teams leader Nate Ebner had a big play in the first quarter of Sunday's game versus Miami, but it is expected to be his final contribution on the field this season.
Ebner suffered a knee injury after picking up 14 yards and a first down on a fake punt early against the Dolphins. He was tended to on the sideline before quickly being ruled out for the remainder of the game.
According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the damage is believed to be significant enough to end his season.
Ebner has consistently been one of the team's most important pieces on a very good special teams unit this season, so this would be a significant loss for Bill Belichick & Co. The 28-year-old is a former walk-on at Ohio State and was a member of the USA Rugby team at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was voted as a Second Team All-Pro in 2016.
-
Cousins on prove-it status: 'So be it'
Cousins has been tagged for the past two years as Washington tries to determine his future
-
Aaron Rodgers is already throwing bombs
Aaron Rodgers apparently heals faster than everyone alive
-
Harrison calls out Kelce for quitting
Kelce is a team captain though he doesn't always act like it
-
Why Texans will fall to Ravens on 'MNF'
Plus everything you need to know about the game
-
Draft QB Watch: Rosen, Mayfield shine
Josh Rosen only played one half, and Baker Mayfield was removed from a blowout, but both f...
-
Monday Night Football odds, picks
Mike Tierney has owned NFL totals and has a strong pick for 'Monday Night Football'
Add a Comment