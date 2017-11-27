Report: Patriots' Nate Ebner expected to miss rest of season with knee injury

New England Patriots safety and special teams leader Nate Ebner had a big play in the first quarter of Sunday's game versus Miami, but it is expected to be his final contribution on the field this season.

Ebner suffered a knee injury after picking up 14 yards and a first down on a fake punt early against the Dolphins. He was tended to on the sideline before quickly being ruled out for the remainder of the game.

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the damage is believed to be significant enough to end his season.

#Patriots key special teamer Nate Ebner suffered a knee injury on a fake punt that is believed to be season-ending, per @MikeGarafolo and me. He has an MRI today to confirm his fate. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2017

Ebner has consistently been one of the team's most important pieces on a very good special teams unit this season, so this would be a significant loss for Bill Belichick & Co. The 28-year-old is a former walk-on at Ohio State and was a member of the USA Rugby team at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was voted as a Second Team All-Pro in 2016.