Report: Police looking for Raiders LB Aldon Smith following domestic violence incident
The oft-troubled linebacker, who is currently suspended from the NFL, is wanted for questioning
San Francisco Police are looking for suspended Oakland Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith following a domestic violence incident over the weekend.
According to NBC Sports Bay Area, Smith was involved in an altercation on Saturday and fled the scene before police arrived and identified him as the suspect. The victim in the incident suffered non life-threatening injuries.
Police are seeking Smith in hopes of questioning him about the incident.
Smith, 28, was a 2011 first-round pick who recorded 44 sacks in 50 games with the San Francisco 49ers but was released from the team following his third DUI arrest in 2015. He was later signed by Oakland -- and is currently still under contract with Raiders organization -- but hasn't played since 2015. He is currently banned from the NFL due to his status as a repeat offender of the league's substance abuse program.
In addition to his troubles with substance abuse, Smith has also faced several other instances of other legal trouble over the years -- including a hit-and-run, domestic violence and possession of illegal assault weapons.
Smith's potential reinstatement to the NFL hinges on good behavior and adhering to the league's substance abuse policy.
