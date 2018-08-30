Report: Raiders have offers, want two first-round picks for Khalil Mack trade 'conversation'

The Khalil Mack saga is nothing if not extremely strange. The Raiders reportedly haven't made contact with Mack and his agents since February in terms of trying to work out a contract, which leaves a huge void in the time they've spent talking and makes the idea of the two sides finding an agreeable landing spot almost impossible to fathom.

It appears to be an issue that could linger into the regular season.

Plus, the Raiders have a pretty hefty asking price for Mack. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Oakland is looking for two first-round picks just to even have a "conversation" about trading for the former Defensive Player of the Year.

"A lot of people have called the Raiders about Khalil Mack in recent days. And the impression of the people I've spoken to, other GMs, personnel people, is that the Raiders have no imminent interest in dealing Khalil Mack," Pelissero reported on NFL Network Wednesday night. "Reggie McKenzie has had multiple offers to him. A first-round pick and another high pick. I'm told he's been offered a player for Khalil Mack. And none of this has gotten anywhere.

"What people around the league believe is to start a conversation, you're talking about having to offer two first-round picks, along with having to give Khalil Mack a top of the market, $20 million plus per year contract. That is a big price."

The #Raiders have received a bunch of calls in recent days about trading Khalil Mack, but other teams have gotten the impression the price would be at least two first-round picks. No sense they‘re motivated to do a deal. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/OUsqtMQyKu — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 29, 2018

It shouldn't be surprising in the least to find out the Raiders have gotten a bunch of offers for Mack. Again, he's a former Defensive Player of the Year and a guy who is looking for a new contract. Lots of teams, in today's day and age of a raised salary cap, would love to pay a rising young defensive star (Mack is just 27) big-time money in order to lock him down for a few years.

The asking price in the trade might be too much though. A pair of first-round picks AND a new contract is a lot for a team to give up, even it means adding a defensive game-changer to the roster.

Teams who would be interested might shy away at the idea of giving up the picks in order to get Mack, because it could possibly mean losing a high pick down the road if things went south for the franchise in question. (See: the Texans last year, having to surrender a pair of top-40 picks to the Browns.)

And if the Raiders are demanding multiple first-round picks to even start talking with the front office about trading for Mack -- which would be the conversation to get a conversation with Mack and his agents about a contract -- it's going to be very difficult for anyone to figure out a way to hammer out a deal.

In other words, it's possible no deal ends up happening. If that's the case, it's going to make things pretty awkward for Mack and the Raiders as the defensive end attempts to navigate his situation, ensuring that he gets credit towards becoming a free agent while the team tries to get the most out of him in Jon Gruden's first season back. The whole thing just looks more and more like an inexplicable mess.