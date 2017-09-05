Report: Raiders rookie undergoes knee surgery, placed on IR

While the frustration for Oakland Raiders fans when it comes to injuries of the team's top two draft picks has been tough throughout the preseason, it seems that things just got a bit worse.

As Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported, second-round pick safety Obi Melifonwu recently underwent knee surgery.

Raiders S Obi Melifonwu recently underwent knee surgery, sources say. Team's rookie second-round pick sidelined. https://t.co/tiDISohMTB — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 5, 2017

As Gehlken points out, this came after the ankle injury which forced Melifonwu to miss most of training camp. He believes that the surgery occurred last week at some point. Unfortunately, to follow-up on that SB Nation's Levi Damien reported that Melifonwu has been placed on injured reserve along with Denver Kirkland.

#Raiders have placed Obi Melifonwu and Denver Kirkland on IR. — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) September 5, 2017

Melifonwu and Kirkland are now both out for at least the first eight weeks of the season, and the Raiders are likely going to be in the mix for some safety depth.