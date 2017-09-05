Report: Raiders rookie undergoes knee surgery, placed on IR
Things just went from bad to worse for the Raiders rookie.
While the frustration for Oakland Raiders fans when it comes to injuries of the team's top two draft picks has been tough throughout the preseason, it seems that things just got a bit worse.
As Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported, second-round pick safety Obi Melifonwu recently underwent knee surgery.
Raiders S Obi Melifonwu recently underwent knee surgery, sources say. Team's rookie second-round pick sidelined. https://t.co/tiDISohMTB— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 5, 2017
As Gehlken points out, this came after the ankle injury which forced Melifonwu to miss most of training camp. He believes that the surgery occurred last week at some point. Unfortunately, to follow-up on that SB Nation's Levi Damien reported that Melifonwu has been placed on injured reserve along with Denver Kirkland.
#Raiders have placed Obi Melifonwu and Denver Kirkland on IR.— Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) September 5, 2017
The Oakland Raiders are ready for a Super Bowl push in 2017! Want the latest news sent straight to your inbox? – Sign up for our FREE Raiders newsletter now!
Melifonwu and Kirkland are now both out for at least the first eight weeks of the season, and the Raiders are likely going to be in the mix for some safety depth.
-
Week 1 picks: SportsLine loves Falcons
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 1 game 10,000 times with surprising resul...
-
Prisco's NFL Week 1 Picks: Pats roll
We're about to find out a lot in Week 1 after a meaningless preseason
-
Colts-Rams on CBS All Access
CBS All Access allows viewers to stream every NFL on CBS game in their local market
-
Jets-Bills on CBS All Access
CBS All Access allows viewers to stream every NFL on CBS game in their local market
-
Raiders-Titans on CBS All Access
CBS All Access allows viewers to stream every NFL on CBS game in their local market
-
No Bucs-Dolphins in Miami in Week 1
Two options exist now: play at a neutral location or postpone the game
Add a Comment