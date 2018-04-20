Report: Ravens try to steal Willie Snead from Saints, likely ending pursuit of Dez Bryant

The Baltimore Ravens, who are perpetually in the market for playmakers, might've found a receiver not named Dez Bryant to join a group spearheaded by the aging Michael Crabtree and the inconsistent John Brown.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Ravens have signed Willie Snead, a restricted free agent of the Saints, to an offer sheet worth up to $10.4 million over two years. The Saints will have five days to match the offer, but considering they just poached free agent Cameron Meredith away from the Bears, Schefter reports that the Saints are unlikely to match the offer, which means Snead will likely join the Ravens.

More details on WR Willie Snead’s offer sheet with Baltimore: two years, $7 million with another $3.4 million in incentives, and deal also includes $2 million signing bonus, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 20, 2018

Snead didn't do much of anything last year with the Saints, catching eight passes for 92 yards, but he does have two promising seasons on his resume. In 2015, Snead caught on nicely in New Orleans with 69 receptions, 984 yards, and three touchdowns. He followed up his breakout season with a 72-catch, 895-yard, and four-touchdown campaign in 2016.

So, he's got some nice upside. As an added bonus, he's only 25.

His age and cost are probably what made him a more attractive addition than, say, Dez Bryant, who got released by the Cowboys last week. In the aftermath of the Cowboys' decision to cut him loose, The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec reported that the Ravens were interested in him, which made sense at the time given the state of the Ravens' receiving corps. Though they added Michael Crabtree, who should be an upgrade over last year's leading receiver Mike Wallace, and John Brown in free agency, the Ravens should absolutely be in the market for another receiver. It just so happens that Snead is both cheaper and younger than Bryant, who will turn 30 during the upcoming season and hasn't pieced together a 1,000-yard season since 2014.

Zrebiec reported on Friday that the Ravens have been talking to Bryant, but he expects them to pull out after adding Snead.

The Snead offer sheet is clear indication that the Ravens didn't like their chances of landing Dez Bryant. They've been in talks with him, but getting Snead, following additions of Crabtree and Brown and the expected drafting of a WR, would almost surely take them out of running. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiecsun) April 20, 2018

So, assuming the Saints do not match the offer sheet, the Saints' starting receiver rotation probably looks like this:

And the Ravens' starting rotation looks like this:

WR1: Michael Crabtree

WR2: John Brown



WR3: Willie Snead

Both teams might add receivers in next week's draft, so the depth charts are bound to change before September.

Meanwhile, Bryant's list of landing spots is looking rather limited. He's said that he wants to play in the NFC East, but the Redskins, Giants, and Eagles don't appear to be overly excited about the idea. The Giants, who cut veteran Brandon Marshall on Thursday, did leave the door open, with general manager Dave Gettleman saying "we're interested in everybody," but so far, that's the most public interest a team has shown in him.