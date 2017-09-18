Report: Rob Gronkowski's injury not believed to be serious

Rob Gronkowski appears to have dodged a bullet.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the New England Patriots tight end's groin injury is not believed to be serious. Rapoport also notes that further tests will be done on Monday to confirm the encouraging news.

Following the Patriots' 36-20 victory over the Saints, Gronk declined to speak to reporters, but did say "I'm good" and gave a thumbs up further putting folks' minds at ease.

The tight end suffered the injury in the closing minutes of the third quarter after completing a 21-yard catch delivered by Tom Brady. Gronk appears to get tangled up with a Saints defender, went down awkwardly and slowly walked over the sideline.

He went under the medical tent with trainers and then rode the stationary bike, but never returned to the game.

Before exiting he had his typical Gronk-like outing catching six passes for 116 yards and a touchdown.

