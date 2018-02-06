Report: Saints cut Nick Fairley after tests find heart condition, grievances filed
Fairley's career might be over, unless he can get another NFL team to clear him
Nick Fairley didn't participate in the Saints' 2017 season because of a reported heart condition. Now, a day after the 2017 season wrapped up with the Eagles' win over the Patriots in the Super Bowl, his Saints career is reportedly over.
On Monday, ESPN's Field Yates reported that the Saints cut Fairley with a non-football illness designation. In June, Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports reported that tests found "heart trouble that could jeopardize" his football career.
The timing of his cut likely came down to money, as Yates explained below.
ESPN's Mike Triplett, who covers the Saints, added that the Saints and Fairley "have grievances pending over his contract."
In January, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis acknowledged that grievances have been filed.
"There's grievances filed, so we have to go through the process," Loomis said, per The Times-Picayune.
Fairley, a first-round pick of the Lions in 2011, joined the Saints in 2016 after an inconsistent run with the Lions (2011-14) and Rams (2015). With the Saints, Fairley registered a career-high 6.5 sacks. So, the Saints signed him to a four-year, $28 million deal with $14 million guaranteed, according to Spotrac. After the report of his heart condition emerged, the Saints put him on the non-football illness/reserve list.
According to The Times-Picayune's Josh Katzenstein, Fairley's career is likely over. If this is the end of his career, Fairley, who turned 30 in January, will finish with 20.5 sacks, 113 solo tackles, and five forced fumbles.
-
Ajayi takes shot at Dolphins' Gase
Ajayi didn't waste any time taking a shot at his former team after winning the Super Bowl with...
-
Super Bowl ads: Winners and losers
The NFL, Amazon, Tide and Budweiser nailed it on Super Bowl Sunday, but that Ram ad? Terri...
-
Some Eagles to skip Trump's White House
From Malcolm Jenkins to Chris Long, here are the Eagles who are unlikely to attend White House...
-
Did Tom Brady snub Nick Foles?
There was no handshake between Brady and Foles after the Super Bowl
-
The 12 teams without a Super Bowl title
The Eagles finally broke through. Might one of these 12 teams be next?
-
Lessons learned from wild Super Bowl LII
Plus a mea culpa on Nick Foles and what Corey Clement and LeGarrette Blount should tell us
Add a Comment