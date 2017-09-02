Report: San Francisco 49ers releasing WR Jeremy Kerley
The 49ers are bidding farewell to their leading receiver from 2016.
The San Francisco 49ers are releasing wide receiver Jeremy Kerley, per a report from Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.
Kerley, 28, led the 49ers in receiving last season (64 catches, 667 yards, three touchdowns) after being acquired in a trade from Detroit during the 2016 preseason but started to become viewed as a bubble player as of late with the emergence of undrafted rookie receivers Victor Bolden and Kendrick Bourne.
Kerley's release means the 49ers will be eating some money from his contract. Kerley signed a three-year, $8.4 million contract with the 49ers in March, $2.8 million of which was fully guaranteed. Per OverTheCap.com, the 49ers will take on $2.36 million in dead money from Kerley's release.
The move to release Kerley fits the theme the 49ers have been showing with their roster cuts -- youth over experience. Final roster cuts had yet to be announced as of the time of this report, but the move bodes well for the roster chances of Bolden in particular as well as Bourne.
