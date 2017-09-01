Report: Seahawks trade Jermaine Kearse for Sheldon Richardson

The Seattle Seahawks have made their move.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Seahawks will trade wide receiver Jermaine Kearse and a 2018 second-round pick to acquire defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson from the New York Jets. The teams will also swap seventh-round picks.

The move has been months in the making. Richardson revealed earlier in the preseason that Seattle had attempted to trade for him in the offseason. But, perhaps losing defensive tackle and top pick Malik McDowell -- likely for the season due to an ATV accident -- added to Seattle's urgency.

Meanwhile, Kearse had been rumored to be on the trade block for days, despite a bounce-back preseason. After catching under 50 percent of his targets in 2016, he was sharp in preseason with four catches on five targets for 79 yards.

The move helps both teams, as the Jets receive Kearse on a solid deal while acquiring a pick and getting rid of the unhappy Sheldon Richardson, who they weren't able to pin down on an extension. Richardson will be a free agent this offseason.

On the flipside, the Seahawks push closer to filling a gap along their defensive line that McDowell was meant to fill and also turn one of their deepest positions into an asset at a position of need. The Seahawks currently have youngsters Tanner McEvoy, Amara Darboh and Kenny Lawler fighting for two spots along side Kasen Williams, Tyler Lockett, Doug Baldwin and Paul Richardson.

Sheldon Richardson and his 18 career sacks can provide the inside pass rush Seattle was looking to solidify this offseason. A Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2013, Richardson posted a 66-tackle eight-sack season in 2014 but has fallen off since then.

In 2016, he only managed 62 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 15 games, after some locker room issues in New York.

Perhaps, a change of scenery and the chance to win will brighten his spirits. The Seahawks are certainly hoping he can be the final piece to a very deep roster.

