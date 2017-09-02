Report: Shane Ray placed on injured reserve, out until midseason
Ray's recovery from July wrist surgery is going slower than expected.
The Denver Broncos have put Shane Ray on ice.
With his recovery from wrist surgery going slower than expected, the third-year outside linebacker will be placed on injured reserve to start the regular season, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Schefter notes the Broncos plan to bring back Ray by midseason. NFL Network's James Palmer circled Denver's Monday Night Football road contest against the Chiefs on Oct. 30 as his possible return date.
Ray suffered a torn ligament in his wrist at the beginning of training camp in late July, requiring a corrective procedure. He was initially given a six-to-eight week rehab window, but that appears to have been overly optimistic.
Fellow OLB Shaquil Barrett (hip) is also questionable for Week 1, meaning the Broncos could start Kasim Edebali opposite Von Miller on Sept. 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
