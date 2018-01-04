Report: Steelers' Todd Haley 'shattered' his pelvis during New Year's Eve incident

Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley's hip injury, which he reportedly suffered when he was shoved outside a bar on New Year's Eve, is more serious than we initially assumed. On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ed Bouchette reported that Haley "shattered" his pelvis during the incident. Despite the injury, Haley was able to return to work on Wednesday after spending two days in the hospital.

When Haley spoke to reporters on Thursday, he described the incident as a "situation" and a "non-issue," but he declined to take questions.

"A few nights ago unfortunately I was in a situation," Haley said, per the Post-Gazette. "The situation, though not of my doing, has been made clear to me by the Steelers that it is a non-issue to both the team and the Steelers organization.

"My sole focus is on preparing for next week's playoff game, so it won't be addressed further."

And so, that's that. Haley doesn't appear to be willing to provide clarity to the report that emerged Tuesday, when NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that Haley suffered a hip injury outside a bar near Heinz Field, where he was shoved. The situation is confusing because police told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo that Haley's wife was involved in a "minor scuffle" inside the bar, but that there weren't any injuries sustained in that incident. Police also told Garafolo that they have no information about the situation that happened outside, which is where he reportedly suffered the injury.

Despite the odd circumstances and the severity of the injury, Haley said he doesn't think the situation will be a distraction to the team as they prep for their opening playoff game on Sunday, January 14.

"Once we step into this building everybody's really focused on trying to be the best we can be," he said. "We got a tight group of guys and I think when you have outside things that could fracture you it either divides you or brings you closer together. In our case, we've just grown tighter as a group. When you're tight, you care about each other, you're usually at your best."

Haley has been at his post since 2012. In each of the past four seasons, the Steelers have finished as a top-10 scoring team. Haley was expected to draw some interest as a head coaching candidate.