Report: Su'a Cravens, 22, considered retiring, but Redskins changed his mind

The Washington Redskins nearly lost their 22-year old safety this weekend -- not to an injury or a suspension, but to retirement. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and John Keim, Su'a Cravens told members of the Redskins' organization that he was retiring. However, the Redskins were able to change his mind -- for now at least.

ESPN has more:

Washington Redskins safety Su'a Cravens told some within the organization this weekend that he is planning to retire, but a meeting with the team's coaches and executives has changed his mind for now, according to league sources. [...] Cravens informed the other defensive backs in a group chat Saturday night that he was going to retire and then exited the session by saying: "peace out," a source said. They were upset with him and what they heard.

The Redskins took Cravens in the second round of last year's draft. In his rookie season, Cravens appeared in 11 games and registered 23 tackles, a sack, an interception, and five passes defended. According to Pro Football Focus, Cravens allowed zero touchdowns and a 73.1 passer rating when in coverage. Though he's currently battling a knee injury, Cravens is expected to be the team's starting strong safety -- not just for this year, but in the years to come.

That's why this report is so alarming for the Redskins. They invested a second-round pick in Cravens and he's already considering retiring after one season.

"Shocking," Redskins safety D.J. Swearinger told ESPN. "He has to handle what he needs to handle, whether mental or with his family. We're here to support him. That's tough. I'm not in those shoes, so I can't speak on him, so whatever he's dealing with I'm praying for him and hopefully he'll be back.

"If it's family issues, personal issues, whatever he's dealing with, I'm supportive. Hopefully he'll deal with what he has to deal with and be back out here."

It's good, though, that Cravens' teammates do seem to be supportive of him, even if they've been blindsided by the report.

"You never know what's in anyone's life so you make sure that's fine first and foremost before you get back to your job," said Redskins cornerback Josh Norman. "This game tests your wits in every form, every facet of your body, your mentals. Everything. If you're not ready to come back and play and give it your all and your heart isn't in it, then you'll seriously go out there and get hurt."

Cravens is expected to miss the beginning of the season.

Skins placing Cravens on non-football exempt list. He'll be gone a month, at least. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) September 3, 2017

So the Redskins will be forced to trot out Deshazor Everett, who is listed behind Cravens on the depth chart. In his two seasons with Washington, Everett has yet to start a game.