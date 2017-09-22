Report: Taylor Heinicke signs with Patriots practice squad

Taylor Heinicke has found his new NFL home.

According to Kyle Eisenhauer and confirmed by ESPN's Mike Reiss, the former Minnesota Vikings quarterback is signing with the New England Patriots practice squad after being waived during roster cuts in early September.

Heinicke battled it out with Case Keenum for the No. 2 quarterback job behind Sam Bradford in training camp with Keenum pulling away in the preseason. He was waived by the Vikings with an injury designation and reached a settlement to become a free agent.

The Vikings, who are down to two quarterbacks in Keenum and Kyle Sloter, would have to sign Heinicke to the active roster if they wanted him back, but could not do so until October due to the terms of his settlement, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Heinicke entered the league in 2015 as an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion.