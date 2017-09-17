Report: Teddy Bridgewater expected to be ready midseason
Teddy Bridgewater could be ready for his return to the field very quickly.
Teddy Bridgewater started the 2017 NFL season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, but it looks like he will not be staying there very long.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Minnesota Vikings are expecting Bridgewater to be back practicing by midseason and FOX Sports' Jay Glazer says the team is expecting to come off PUP in Week 6.
With Sam Bradford now being watched closely with his knee injury that kept him inactive for the game against the Steelers, it becomes more important for Bridgewater to come back healthy to give them some insurance at quarterback.
Neither player is under contract past the 2017 season, so both Bridgewater and Bradford are very much playing for contracts past this year.
