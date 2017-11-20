Report: Terry Glenn, ex-Patriots, Cowboys receiver, killed in car accident

Glenn played 12 seasons in the NFL. Getty Images

Former NFL wide receiver pick Terry Glenn was killed in a car accident in Irving, Texas, early Monday, according to multiple reports.

Dallas County medical examiner's office said former Cowboys and Patriots WR Terry Glenn died at Parkland Memorial Hospital at 12:52 a.m. They said the cause was a "suspected motor vehicle accident." Glenn was 43. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2017

Glenn, who starred at Ohio State and was selected seventh overall in the 1996 NFL Draft by the Patriots, spent the final five seasons of his career with the Cowboys. He played 12 seasons, started 127 games and caught 593 passes for 8,823 yards and 44 touchdowns.

Glenn eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards on four occasions -- including 1,132 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie and 1,047 yards and six touchdowns in 2006, his last full season. A knee injury limited Glenn to just one game in 2007 and he was released by the Cowboys the following offseason.

Man....#RIP to my former teammate Terry Glenn, who passed away this morning due to a car accident. Praying for his family — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) November 20, 2017

So sad to hear about former Cowboys WR Terry Glenn's death.



This is what he wrote on his website recently about being a Dad. Please be praying for his children. pic.twitter.com/UNrpdWN7QX — Jason Romano (@JasonRomano) November 20, 2017