Report: Terry Glenn, ex-Patriots, Cowboys receiver, killed in car accident
Glenn, 43, was the seventh-overall pick in the 1996 NFL Draft
Former NFL wide receiver pick Terry Glenn was killed in a car accident in Irving, Texas, early Monday, according to multiple reports.
Glenn, who starred at Ohio State and was selected seventh overall in the 1996 NFL Draft by the Patriots, spent the final five seasons of his career with the Cowboys. He played 12 seasons, started 127 games and caught 593 passes for 8,823 yards and 44 touchdowns.
Glenn eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards on four occasions -- including 1,132 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie and 1,047 yards and six touchdowns in 2006, his last full season. A knee injury limited Glenn to just one game in 2007 and he was released by the Cowboys the following offseason.
Glenn was 43.
-
Broncos fire coordinator Mike McCoy
McCoy was hired in January and now he's again looking for work
-
WATCH: Georgia Dome demolished
The home of the Falcons for 25 years was reduced to rubble in seconds
-
Sherman: Do Bills cut Peterman now?
Sherman, like a lot of observers, didn't understand why the Bills started an unprepared rookie...
-
Trump: NFL should suspend Beast Mode
The Raiders RB sat through the 'Star Spangled Banner' but stood for the Mexican anthem on...
-
Pile: Saints NFL's most complete team
Plus the Eagles' formula for winning late, the AFC playoff mish mash and a budding young Vikings...
-
Week 11 NFL Grades: Chiefs get a 'D'
Here are the Week 11 grades for every team that played Sunday