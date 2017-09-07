Report: Tyrone Holmes ends Jets trip to sign with Browns

The Browns defensive end was getting interest elsewhere.

Defensive end Tyrone Holmes was receiving interest from the New York Jets when he was called back to sign with the Cleveland Browns Thursday.

Holmes is the replacement for rookie defensive end Myles Garrett, who was declared with a high ankle sprain. Holmes was a sixth round draft choice of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016. He was waived on Sep. 2, 2016 and then picked up by the Browns. The Montana product recorded six tackles and a sack in 11 games last season.

He was cut on Sunday to make room for waiver claims.

The 23 year old was graded as one of the top five Browns players by Pro Football Focus.

