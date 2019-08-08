Reports: Trent Williams has no plans to end holdout, in 'awful' relationship with Redskins

It might be a bold prediction to suggest the Washington Redskins will bottom out early in the 2019 season, but it's probably less bold if reports about the team's Pro Bowl left tackle prove true.

CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora indicated back in June that Trent Williams had "vowed" not to play for the team after their handling of a medical situation that required offseason surgery. Since then, the veteran has stayed away from 'Skins training camp and prompted Washington to sign former Oakland Raiders starter Donald Penn.

And now, despite coach Jay Gruden downplaying the possibility of the team trading Williams, the big-name lineman remains insistent on holding out -- even if it means missing regular-season games.

That's according to NBC Sports' JP Finlay, who reported Thursday that Williams is unconcerned with being fined for his camp absence and will not attend the team's preseason opener vs. the Cleveland Browns this week.

"He's not coming back," Finlay wrote, citing a source who spoke to Williams. "Period."

Although the seven-time Pro Bowler has two seasons remaining on the five-year, $68 million extension he signed with Washington in 2015, Williams could also be holding out for an adjusted contract, Finlay noted. According to Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman, however, "things are awful" between the team and the left tackle, meaning any potential negotiations could be a long way off.

Williams has not played a full season in six years, missing six games in 2017 due to a knee injury and drawing four-game suspensions in both 2011 and 2016. But the former first-round draft pick, taken fourth overall out of Oklahoma in 2010, has otherwise been a mainstay of Washington's O-line, ranking among the league's best left tackles for the better part of a decade.