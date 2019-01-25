Respected Saints veteran rips 'disrespectful and dismissive' Roger Goodell for silence on Rams-Saints

The Saints are not letting the whole "we got blatantly interfered with on an important play late in the NFC Championship Game and it cost us a spot in the Super Bowl" thing go. Everyone's mad! Even Ben Watson!

Watson, one of the most respected NFL veterans in the NFL, was missing from the game on Sunday because he was battling appendicitis. He announced his retirement earlier this season, but was going to try and make it back for the Super Bowl if the Saints made it. They didn't. And he's calling for Roger Goodell to say something.

On Thursday Watson posted a message on Twitter, tagging @nflcommish, and saying it's "disrespectful and dismissive" to the game of football for Goodell to remain silent on the call in Saints-Rams.

"Commissioner Goodell. We all realize that football is an imperfect game, played, coached and officiated by imperfect people. What occurred last Sunday in New Orleans though, was outside of that expected and accepted norm," Watson wrote on Twitter. "Your continued silence on this matter is unbecoming of the position you hold, detrimental to the integrity of the game and disrespectful and dismissive to football fans everywhere. From the locker room to Park Ave, accountability is what makes our league great. Lead by example. We are waiting."

Whatever you think about the call on the field -- and you have to admit it was pass interference, because Nickell Robey-Coleman admitted it was pass interference! -- the lack of commentary from the NFL league office is concerning.

If you still haven't marked your calendar for the Super Bowl, the game will be kicking off from Atlanta on Feb. 3 and will be televised by CBS and you can stream it right here. If you're thinking about buying a new TV for the big game, CNET has you covered. They shared their best picks for every budget.

Even amid rumblings about Goodell being able to use a little-known, sweeping NFL rule to overturn the outcome of the game, there's been nothing from the NFL about the call.

The only thing we've heard about the league's thoughts on the matter is Sean Payton commenting about what he was told by Al Riveron after the game ended. Per Payton, the league said the officials "blew it" which seems like an understatement.

Saints owner Gayle Benson has issued a statement lamenting the lack of fairness in the game and Saints fans fired up a petition to get the play/game overturned and send the Saints to the Super Bowl.

It's not going to happen -- the Rams are going to the Super Bowl because the Rams won the NFC Championship Game. Imagine Goodell overturning the outcome of this game when a franchise from Los Angeles is involved. It's hilarious to even consider.

But less funny is the lack of statement from the league on the matter. It needs to come forward and say something -- anything -- about the incident and to do so quickly. That it has been nearly a full week is, as Watson noted, is unacceptable.