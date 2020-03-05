Retired Giants punter Steve Weatherford seeks public's help to find stolen Super Bowl ring

Former New York Giants punter Steve Weatherford is asking for the public's help after his Super Bowl XLVI championship ring was stolen. Weatherford's car was among eight that were recently broken into in his neighborhood and he took to Instagram to drum up some assistance in finding it.

In the post, Weatherford revealed that the Super Bowl ring was in his wife's purse, which was left in the car. Weatherford had been wearing it, but took it off prior to a public speaking engagement.

Weatherford also revealed some details about the ring and that it has his name engraved on the side. Even if the thief does attempt to sell it on eBay or at a pawn shop, it's likely to cause suspicion because the ring is covered in diamonds and sapphires.

The former Giant also posted his cell phone number in the description of his Instagram post and urged someone to text him if the Super Bowl ring is found.

Weatherford also pled with Tiffany & Co. to dig up the mold, so that the former punter can have another ring made for his son one day if the original is never recovered.

Despite being undrafted, Weatherford played 10 NFL seasons as he spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, and New York Jets in addition to the Giants. Weatherford played just one game for the Jets in 2015, his final NFL season.