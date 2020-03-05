Retired Giants punter Steve Weatherford seeks public's help to find stolen Super Bowl ring
The former Giant's car was broken into earlier this week
Former New York Giants punter Steve Weatherford is asking for the public's help after his Super Bowl XLVI championship ring was stolen. Weatherford's car was among eight that were recently broken into in his neighborhood and he took to Instagram to drum up some assistance in finding it.
In the post, Weatherford revealed that the Super Bowl ring was in his wife's purse, which was left in the car. Weatherford had been wearing it, but took it off prior to a public speaking engagement.
View this post on Instagram
🚨𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗟𝗘𝗡 𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗘𝗥 𝗕𝗢𝗪𝗟 𝗥𝗜𝗡𝗚 No, it’s not a joke Recently, a string of car break ins happened in my neighborhood; all in one night, 8 cars were broken into I gave my ring to my wife the night before after speaking at an event, she put it in her purse, she left her ring her purse (in the car) and.... Well, if anyone sees a Super Bowl XLVI ring on eBay; with a name largely engraved on the side: WEATHERFORD (spelled like that:) Kindly text me 949-763-5934 (this is not a joke) On a more positive note: My wife just got the “replacement” ring; and I quote.... “Of myyyyy dreammmms” -mama I’m hoping Mr. Mara reads this, and has the kindness in his heart to ask @Tiffanyandco to dig up that glorious 2012 mold, make me a replacement Super Bowl ring to give to my son one day 🙏🏽 ps Mr Mara, I’m insured, I got the loot 🙏🏽 I just need permission🙏🏽 Super Bowl Ring or not, I am Champion, not by my accomplishments, but by the choices I make and the God I serve p.s.s. Mr. Neighborhood Robber man, I hope you tried that ring on, I hope it brings favor to your life, the same way it has for other people the past 6.5 years I’ve had possession of it. It wasn’t my hand that won it, but I’d like your hand to wear it. @cartertime @jacklewisjewelers Thanks for always serving our family
Weatherford also revealed some details about the ring and that it has his name engraved on the side. Even if the thief does attempt to sell it on eBay or at a pawn shop, it's likely to cause suspicion because the ring is covered in diamonds and sapphires.
The former Giant also posted his cell phone number in the description of his Instagram post and urged someone to text him if the Super Bowl ring is found.
Weatherford also pled with Tiffany & Co. to dig up the mold, so that the former punter can have another ring made for his son one day if the original is never recovered.
Despite being undrafted, Weatherford played 10 NFL seasons as he spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, and New York Jets in addition to the Giants. Weatherford played just one game for the Jets in 2015, his final NFL season.
-
