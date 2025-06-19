Left tackle Terron Armstead announced this offseason that he was hanging up the cleats following 12 seasons played with the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins. He had a successful career, as the former third-round pick out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff made five Pro Bowls, and was named a Second Team All-Pro back in 2018.

Armstead recently sat down for an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, and he was asked to name the top three players he faced since he's now retired. There are plenty of great pass rushers to choose from, so it was a bit surprising that Armstead was quick to name a player that's fresh off his first NFL season.

"Im gonna say No. 1, he was a rookie from the Rams. That young boy Jared Verse? I'm cool. I'm good. I never gotta see that man again," Armstead said. "I'm OK with never seeing that young man again in my life. Bull rush different. Dog, it's different. You know that it's coming. You brace yourself. He's different. Jared Verse is different. He will be a Defensive Player of the Year one of these days. Mark my words."

The No. 19 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft was named Defensive Rookie of the Year after he recorded 66 combined tackles, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles, 18 QB hits and 4.5 sacks in his first 17 games played. Verse's 77 pressures were 21 more than any first-year player recorded last season, and also ranked second-most by a rookie since 2017, when pressures were first tracked.

Verse got better as the season went on, as he scored a 57-yard touchdown off a fumble recovery in the wild-card round vs. the Minnesota Vikings, and recorded two sacks of Jalen Hurts in the divisional-round loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. To Armstead's point, Verse is on the path to win Defensive Player of the Year one day.

As far as the other elite pass rushers Armstead faced during his career, he rattled off a few expected names.

"I've had enough battles with Myles Garrett, so he's on the list too. I'm cool on that. We've danced enough. I'm good," Armstead said. "And lastly, it's between Trey Hendrickson and Maxx Crosby, so I have to split three from both of those two crazy young men. I'm alright never seeing those guys again either."