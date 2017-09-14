Retired pass rusher DeMarcus Ware: If Jerry Jones calls, I'll answer the phone

DeMarcus Ware signed a one-day contract with the Cowboys in April to retire with the team that drafted him. He played in Dallas from 2005-13 and spent his final three seasons in Denver, where he won a Super Bowl in February 2016.

So while Ware officially retired in the spring, he said recently that "if Jerry calls me, I'll answer the phone."

That would be Jerry Jones, the Cowboys owner and general manager. And the 35-year-old pass rusher, who has 138.5 career sacks, doesn't quite sound like he's ready to quit playing football -- though he concedes that he's physically not where he once was.

"I was one day away from coming back and signing with the Dallas Cowboys," Ware said, via ESPN.com's Todd Archer. "But my body just told me it's time. It's time to stop playing. Still have the drive to get out there and the want to play, but you've got to think about family, think about what's important and I just decided it's time to hang up the cleats and put on a suit."

The Cowboys' Week 2 game takes on added meaning for Ware because Dallas will face the Broncos in Denver. And his allegiances will be split right down the middle.

"On the 50-yard line, in the middle," he said. "I'll have on blue. Both teams have blue, so I'm 50-50 when it comes to that."

And Ware's hat will "will have a D on there," but added, "(You) won't know what D it stands for."

Whatever happens, Jones' affinity for Ware remains. In March, here's what the Cowboys owner said about No. 11 pick in the 2005 NFL Draft:

"DeMarcus was everything we could have ever wanted in a player, a person and a representative of the Cowboys organization. He was one of the most dominant NFL players at his position in his era, and he was one of the most dynamic players in the history of the Dallas Cowboys. We wish nothing but the best for DeMarcus and his family, and we appreciate and respect his contributions to the NFL and to our team."

