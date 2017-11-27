Reuben Foster, Eric Reid blast 49ers fans for cheering after C.J. Beathard injury

The 49ers faithful got its first taste of Jimmy Garopollo on Sunday, after starting quarterback C.J. Beathard suffered an injury in the fourth quarter against the Seahawks. Garopollo went 2-for-2 for 18 yards and a touchdown, but the small sample size didn't diffuse the fan base's excitement. Rookie linebacker Reuben Foster, however, took some issue with how fans reacted to Beathard's injury in his postgame interview.

Foster didn't take issue with the way the fans reacted to Garoppolo at all. "When Jimmy [goes] out there, you cheer," Foster said. "Give him the pep talk. Let him know that y'all behind him."

However, where he started to get upset was when he talked about the crowd's immediate reaction to Beathard going down. "Let us know that you're behind our quarterback too, C.J," he continued. "Because that's the one [who's] been hurting. Fighting for us. For the organization -- for the Niners organization ... It's all about respect."

Foster went as far to say he was disappointed in the fans. "Our fans are better than that, it's just the fact that -- you know -- our starting quarterback is down who's been making plays and really taking his body into a lot of the things the quarterback really shouldn't be getting into like running and getting hit ..."

Finally, Foster praised Garoppolo and said, despite the circumstances, he's glad he's getting a chance. "Jimmy, great guy," he said. "I don't wanna take [anything] from -- great guy. I'm happy he was out on the field. I was rooting for him too, but at the same time I have to wait, and make sure my brother on the ground straight before I cheer for Jimmy."

Eric Reid also took issue with the cheering, saying that he was upset with the fans as well.

"I'll use the same word disappointed, that's a strong word, and I'd probably use that," he said. "Our starting quarterback got hurt and people are cheering before he even stands up, and that pisses me off, so I'm disappointed in our fans -- I understand the excitement about Jimmy, he's a great player, but that's not right."

Beathard has thrown for 1,430 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions in a throwaway season for the 49ers. It's been a tough season in San Francisco, but the trade for Garoppolo at the deadline has revitalized the fan base. Naturally fans were excited to see their potential QB of the future play, although it's clear that the players wanted them handle their excitement a bit more tastefully.